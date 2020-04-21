Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of IDT worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 777.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.89 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.