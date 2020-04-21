Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $574,000 Position in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 45,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 235.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 299,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRK. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

