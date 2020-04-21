Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 163,117 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VEON were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEON. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in VEON by 11.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VEON by 992.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 297,780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VEON by 5,198.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. VEON Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

