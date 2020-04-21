Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 182,197 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 352,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

