Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 718,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 344,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 79,660 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Cowen Inc has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $289.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $322,706.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,762.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COWN. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

