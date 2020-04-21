Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $631,000 Position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of RTI Surgical worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTIX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

