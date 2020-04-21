Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 170.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,144 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 64,030 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.77% and a negative net margin of 929.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin L. Smith bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

