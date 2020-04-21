Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $709,000 Position in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nlight were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. Nlight’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

