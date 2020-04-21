Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of North American Construction Group worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 218,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 45,501 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.