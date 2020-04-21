Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of NV5 Global worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in NV5 Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NV5 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

