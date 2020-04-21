Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 208.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,242 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fluent worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Fluent Inc has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Fluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.