Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Forterra worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Forterra by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Forterra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Forterra by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Forterra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.