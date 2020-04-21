Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 14,500 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,664,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,817,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,810,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 64,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

