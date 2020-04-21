Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 19,309 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $133,016,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after buying an additional 446,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $11,778,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $11,232,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $100,642.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,642.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $1,170,092. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

CNST opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

