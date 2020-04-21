Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 812,476 Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Golden Star Resources worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 129,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,856 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

GSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Golden Star Resources Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.