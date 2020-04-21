Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Ooma worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ooma by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ooma by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 77,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OOMA opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ooma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,119 shares of company stock worth $138,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

