Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Shares of BSBR opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSBR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.