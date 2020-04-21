Goldman Sachs Group Trims Capita (LON:CPI) Target Price to GBX 70

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 113.72% from the stock’s current price.

CPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Capita to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Capita to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 86.67 ($1.14).

CPI opened at GBX 32.75 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

Capita (LON:CPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that Capita will post 1289.9998597 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Lester bought 13,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,754 shares of company stock worth $1,034,663.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

