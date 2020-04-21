Goodwin Daniel L Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 108.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,353.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,959.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,877.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

