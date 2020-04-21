Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

