Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

