Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOPE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

HOPE stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

