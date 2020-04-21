Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires Shares of 1,038 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

