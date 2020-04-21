Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys Shares of 461 Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INDB. Compass Point downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $87.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

