Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $4,987,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

