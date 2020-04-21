Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 544,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 326,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

WY opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

