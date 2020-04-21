Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Grows Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 445.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

