Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.