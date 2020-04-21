Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $384,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

