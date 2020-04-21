Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $30,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,000 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 618,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 260,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,348.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 258,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 240,766 shares in the last quarter.

JNK opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

