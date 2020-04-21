Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $106,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

