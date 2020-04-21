Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 971.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,164,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,864 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,071,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,474,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 610,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

