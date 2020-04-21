Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 1,701 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

