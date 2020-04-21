Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

