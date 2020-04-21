Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 1,834 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Twitter were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after buying an additional 195,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

