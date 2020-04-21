Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 2,005 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

