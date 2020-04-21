Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 238 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Cummins were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

CMI opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

