Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 306 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.37.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

