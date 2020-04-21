Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 324 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $153,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

NYSE:MSI opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average of $164.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

