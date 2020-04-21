Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 411 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average is $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

