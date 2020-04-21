Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 509 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

