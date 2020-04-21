Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 950 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. TheStreet cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

FLIR stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

