Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 26,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.4% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 113,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

