Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Kepler Capital Markets

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTG. Barclays lowered Hunting to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hunting from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hunting from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hunting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 328.64 ($4.32).

HTG stock opened at GBX 179.80 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 148.90 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $302.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 337.68.

In other Hunting news, insider Carol Chesney bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79). Also, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total value of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

