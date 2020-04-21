IFG Advisors LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,959.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,877.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

