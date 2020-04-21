Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo Sells 173 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $322.88 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day moving average of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $84,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Illumina by 62.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 80,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 88,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.