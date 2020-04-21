Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $13.01. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 888 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

