INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.12

Shares of INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.54. INPEX CORP/ADR shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 135,719 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

About INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

