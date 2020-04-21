Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 3.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

