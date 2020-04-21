Insight Folios Inc Buys 5,530 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

